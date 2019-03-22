Share:

LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar has said that doors of my office are open for expats as they are the backbone of economy. Akhtar expressed these views while meeting the delegation of overseas Pakistanis investors from Kuwait in his office on Thursday. The vice chairperson briefed the delegation about the performance and issues of the commission. He also explained the complaints’ redressal mechanism. In the meeting, Waseem Akhtar also suggested to form advisory committees for the Pakistani expatriates in Gulf countries for timely resolution of problems. Ch Waseem Akhtar said that serving overseas Pakistanis is my mission as per the vision of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan. Delegates lauded the efforts made by Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Commissioner Usman Anwar and their team and assured full cooperation.