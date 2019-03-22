Share:

LAHORE - Lady health workers late on Thursday called off their protest after the law minister assured them of addressing their concerns.

Earlier in the day, the workers continued their sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly on consective fourth day.

A team led by Law Minister Raja Basharat gave patient hearing to the demands of the protesting LHWs and assured taking up the issue with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He assured the LHWs coming back after meeting the CM. He said that all legitimate demands would be fulfilled.

LHWs started sit-in on Monday to press for the demands of revised service structure, scale upgrade, regularisation of ad hoc employees and payment of outstanding arrears.

Commuters were the ultimate sufferers as the Police blocked The Mall from Avari Chowk to Regal Chowk, diverting traffic to adjoining roads. Motorists from Queen’s Road were also not given access to the Faisal Chowk. Traffic was diverted to Lawrence Road.

President LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar expressed satisfaction over the talks with law minister , saying there was hope of a break through. She said that Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was not reliable. She said that the law minister has assured that outcome of talks would not be just statements. Instead, she said, LHWs would be given copy of the notification.

“We don’t want to sit for so many days along with kids. We have come here for our legitimate demands. We will leave soon after getting notification. But it is clear that we will not call off protest till acceptance of all demands”, she said, adding, the attitude of law minister was encouraging and there was hope of a positive response from the government.