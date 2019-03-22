Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar Thursday visited troops at Siachen, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The commander lauded the state of readiness and high morale of troops, the ISPR statement added.

ISPR RELEASES NEW PROMO: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army Thursday released another promo of the national song “Voice of Media” ahead of the Pakistan Day, to me observed on March 23.

The new promo shows eminent media personalities chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan which literally means “long live Pakistan”.

Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the latest promo on his official twitter handle.