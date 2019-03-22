Share:

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday evening on a three days visit to Pakistan.

He was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Nur Khan Airbase. Prime Minister welcomed the guest and also introduced Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar. He was given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival.

During his stay, Prime Minister Mahathir will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, according to the official sources.

Dr Mahathir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including leading businessmen.

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s bilateral engagements also include call on President Arif Alvi and one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by delegation level talks. The two prime ministers will also speak at the roundtable meeting of the CEOs of industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan. According to the Foreign Office, the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the visit is on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.