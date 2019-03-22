Share:

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was accorded formal welcome at a special ceremony held here at the PM House on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan greeted Dr Mahathir, whom he had earlier received Thursday evening at the Nur Khan Air Base on his arrival in the capital on a three-day official visit.

A tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, who witnessed the ceremony along with Prime Minister Imran Khan. National anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played on the occasion.

Dr Mahathir also reviewed the parade as the military band orchestrated ceremonial tunes in the background.

Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced Dr Mahathir with his cabinet members.

The Malaysian Prime Minister planted a sapling of Pine tree at the front lawn of PM House as a symbolic gesture representing deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.