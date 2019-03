Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was found dead on a footpath in the Ravi Road police area, rescue workers said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Omar. Police investigators say the youth was addicted to drugs. Police sources believe the youth died after he injected himself. The police also recovered an injection and syringe from the spot. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the incident.