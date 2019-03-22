Share:

NEW YORK (GN) - Mindy Kaling is creating a new comedy series for Netflix based on her own teenage years. Mindy Kaling is creating a new comedy series for Netflix. The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ star will reteam with her ‘Mindy Project’ writer Lang Fisher and executive producer Howard Klein for the coming-of-age story, which will be inspired her own childhood and is described as an exploration of the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Mindy - who has written about her teen years in her books ‘Is Everyone Hanging Out With Me and Other Concerns’ and ‘Why Not Me?’ - tweeted: ‘’I’m joining the @netflix fam! @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.