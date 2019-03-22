Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts case on March 27 along with all records of Thata and Dado Sugar Mills.

The NAB Combined Investigation Team on money laundering through fake bank accounts case will investigate the former CM Sindh. Qaim Ali Shah has been directed to appear in NAB headquarters old building where Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father former President Asif Ali Zardari had appeared before the investigation team for recording their statements in the same case on Wednesday.

According to NAB summons, the Combined Investigation Team had directed Shah to bring all record related to Thata and Dado Sugar Mills. NAB has received details of Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, Qaim and Murad Ali Shah from the State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Karachi Development Authority and Security Commission of Pakistan.

The NAB CIT had also summoned Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in case of Thata Sugar Mill for recording his statement on March 26.

On the directions of Supreme Court, NAB 41 members CIT is investigating 16 fake bank accounts cases.