The Netherlands eased past Belarus 4-0 in Rotterdam on Thursday for a flying start of the qualification for Euro 2020.

After 50 seconds Memphis Depay profited from a mistake by Igor Shitov and put the home-team in front already. After a backheel by Depay Georginio Wijnaldum made the second goal in the 21st minute. At that moment the match was already decided.

Depay again and captain Virgil van Dijk added the third and the fourth goal. The Netherlands finished the match with ten men after substitute Kenny Tete suffered a hamstring injury after 40 seconds and coach Ronald Koeman had already substituted three times. The only setback of the evening for 'Oranje'.

Also in qualification Group C, Northern Ireland beat Estonia 2-0 in Belfast. Next up for the Netherlands is Germany on Sunday in Amsterdam.