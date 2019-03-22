Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad addressed a joint press conference on Friday.

While addressing the joint press conference, PM Imran appreciated the Malaysian premier for taking a stand for Muslims in the aftermath of the New Zealand terror attacks in which at least 50 Muslims, including nine Pakistanis, were killed.

"We also admire you for your stand against corruption. “our comeback was one of the most remarkable comebacks,” the premier told his Malaysian counterpart.

"Corruption is what destroys institutions and takes away money that should be spent on human beings and on human development," he added.

The Malaysian prime minister said, "We have had bilateral discussions on issues affecting the region and the world. If we increase our trade with each other, we will benefit much. Today, everyone is focused on growing their economy. It is necessary that we have some wealth of our own in order to function as nations."

"We believe trade between us will increase. We need to identify what you can sell to us and what we can sell to you. We need to know the rules and laws of our countries so we are familiar with them… so the traders find it comfortable to do business in the two countries," he added.

Mahatir Mohamad further said, "I think we can exchange information on how to combat corruption in our countries."

"I am honoured to be attending Pakistan Day," he added. The Malaysian premier further said, "There is fear, enmity towards Muslims and the example of that is Christchurch [attacks]."

"We need to find other ways of combating Islamophobia, I think Pakistan and Malaysia understand this issue. Fighting back doesn’t always mean killing each other. There are other things we can do to reduce this atmosphere of fear, anger towards Muslims," Mahatir Mohamad asserted.

Earlier, the Malaysian premier, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, was presented a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister House.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary as he arrived at the PM House. National anthems of both the countries were played on the occasion.

The Malaysian premier is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan . Prime Minister Mohamad will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of industries from Malaysia who wish to invest in Pakistan’s automobile and telecommunications sector will also hold a round table conference. The two prime ministers are expected to speak at the round table conference.

During his visit, the Malaysian prime minister will also meet President Arif Alvi.