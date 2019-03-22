Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday strongly condemned the life-threatening attack on renowned cleric Mufti Maulana Taqi Usmani in Karachi.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the report as the cleric remained safe in the attack. PM Khan expressed sorrow for the loss of life of a security guard.

PM Khan said that religious figures like Mufti Taqi Usmani were an asset of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah. He added that the attack on the personality like Mufti Usmani was a heinous conspiracy. He ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the conspiracy.

The premier directed provincial governments to ensure the security of clerics and seminaries.

Earlier in the day, one of the renowned religious figures and top cleric of Darul Uloom, Mufti Maulana Taqi Usmani, escaped the attack on life in Karachi when at least six unknown assailants on motorbikes opened fire at two vehicles near Nipa flyover situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The attackers fled the scene after firing leaving Amir Shahab and his security guard severely wounded. In another incident, a vehicle registered with the name of the cleric, received firing by assailants in the Nursery area, leaving two wounded.

The injured persons shifted to nearby hospital, who one among them succumbed to wounds. However, the identification of the deceased person is yet to be disclosed.

Police said 9-MM pistol was used in the attack.

Darul Uloom’s spokesperson Mufti Zubair has said that Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped unhurt in the life-threatening attack. Zubair added that gunmen on motorcycles showered bullets on the cleric’s vehicle.