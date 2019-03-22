Share:

KARACHI (PR) Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was declared largest corporate giver on account of volume of donations for 2017 by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) based on their regular annual survey of corporate philanthropy trends in the country. This is the 14th consecutive year in which PPL has received the award in this category.

DMD (Coord.) Khalid Raza and GMCS Furqan Uddin Sheikh of PPL jointly received the award from eminent businessman and Pro Chancellor, Lahore University of Management Sciences, Syed Babar Ali during Pakistan Philanthropy Forum 2019 organized by PCP at Institute of Business Administration, Karachi Campus.

The event was attended by a large gathering of business leaders, development organizations and media.