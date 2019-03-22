Share:

ISLAMABAD - A judicial magistrate here on Thursday sent over 20 workers of Pakistan People’s Party to jail on judicial remand. According to details, the police arrested these workers after they demonstrated protests in front of NAB headquarters while Bilawal Bhutto and ex-president Asif Zardari were appearing before the NAB investigation teams.

All the accused were presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad. The court sent all the accused to jail till April 4 on judicial remand.

whereas the court ordered to produce the accused in e-court until challan of the case registered against them is not presented in the court.