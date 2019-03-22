Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan is a peaceful and sovereign country and desirous of having good relations with all its neighbors.

He said this while talking to Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, General Zakir Hasanov Asgar Oglu, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

He said Pakistan believes in dialogue with all countries including India on all matters of mutual interest, but not at the cost of its territorial integrity.

The President appreciated Azerbaijan's continued support on Jammu and Kashmir.

Defense Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan said bilateral relations of Pakistan and Azerbaijan are marked by continuity and that the two brotherly countries have always stood by each other.