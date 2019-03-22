Share:

Federal Water Resources Minster Faisal Vawda has said that water is life and the government is committed in ensuring the provision of clean drinking water to all, which is a basic human right.

He said that water is also essential for food security and agriculture which is 93% of our total water consumption. Pakistan is among those countries which could face severe water scarcity in coming years.

Fresh water worth billions gets wasted every year and flows into the sea. Construction of water reservoirs is among top priorities of the current government contrary to the last 50 years where no government took this matter seriously.