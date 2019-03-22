Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 163.05 points (0.42%) to close at 38,384.71 points on Thursday.

A total of 55,284,920 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.641 billion. Out of 321 companies, share prices of 121 companies recorded increase while that of 184 companies registered decrease whereas 16 companies remained stable in Thursday’s trading.

BOP was the volume leader with 5,667,000 shares, however its per share price decreased by Rs 0.22 to close at Rs 13.22 per share. PAEL remained the runner up with 4,179,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.51 per share to close at Rs 24.53 followed by HUBC, trading volume of which was recorded 4,130,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 1.67 and closed at Rs 79.62.