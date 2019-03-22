Share:

Dr Mahatir Mohammad is a luminary figure of the Islamic world and we cordially welcome him on his arrival in Pakistan. Omer Sarfaraz Cheema

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has lauded federal government for the magnificent arrangements made to accord Malaysian PM with a warm welcome.

He stated that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed brotherly relationship. “Firm and close relations between both countries will not only benefit Pakistan but the whole Muslim world as well”, remarked PTI Central Secretary Information.

He said that Pakistan will learn from Malaysia to reform its economy.