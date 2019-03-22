Share:

Woman commits suicide

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): A 50-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills at her house in Ravi Road police precincts on early Thursday. The body was moved to morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Naseem Bibi. Her family told the police that Naseem was suffering from mental illness. On the day of incident, she mistakenly took poisonous pills and was rushed to Mayo Hospital where she died. The police were investigating the death.

Doctors told to focus on research

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab has urged the doctors to focus on research and continue updating knowledge and skills for own career growth and improving service delivery at hospitals. Speaking at concluding session of a workshop on ear, nose and throat diseases at Lahore General Hospital on Thursday, he said that just graduation was not enough as this was an era of specialization. Prof Mohammad Tayyab urged doctors to improve qualification as there was enough space in ENT specialty. Head of ENT Prof Najam-ul-Hasnain and other speakers informed the students about different diseases of ear, nose and throat and surgeries through latest and modern techniques. They asked the doctors to get benefit from the experience of seniors and use skills for better treatment of patients.

School enrollment to be monitored

LAHORE (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Rass Thursday presided over the CEOs’ meeting which covered many aspects regarding schools education. The minister said that the enrollment campaign across the province will be monitored via tech-based School Information System (SIS). To ensure public participation in the campaign, help will also be sought from school councils, parents and religious scholars, he said. All stakeholders, including teachers’ union and private school’s association, will also be taken on board to uplift the quality of education in the province.

Medical camp at NHMP college

Sheikhupura (Press Release): A medical camp was organised at National Highways and Motorway Police Training College in Sheikhupure. A team of doctors from Service Hospital Lahore examined the 450 staffers at the camp, according to a press release. Talking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said the department wanted to see its employees healthy. He said that its duty of this department to provide all medical facilities to its officers and take every step for their quality treatment. The officials thanked the commandant for organising this medical camp.