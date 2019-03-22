Share:

RAWALPINDI - District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Abdur Rahman reviewed performance of the emergency service’s “Pakistan Zindabad week – tree plantation campaign” on Thursday through Rescue Mohafiz scouts / volunteers to establish healthy and environmental-friendly resilient communities in the city and contribute to the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme which is aiming to plant 100 million tree across the country, including 14 million trees in the Punjab.

The Head of Community Safety Ms Azra Shahid briefed that Rescue 1122 has planted 1000 trees in district Rawalpindi active participation of District Emergency Officer in collaboration with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) of their respective Union Councils to make all areas in and around Rescue Stations clean and green by planting trees inside and outside their operational offices.

In Rawalpindi, 1000 plants have been planted through Rescue Officers and Officials, and Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) of District Rawalpindi at all Rescue Stations situated in Rawapindi, Texila, Kallar Syedan and Gujjjar Khan. Furthermore the general public also has been sensitized through awareness walk and awareness sessions arranged by Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi for Pakistan Zindabad Week - Tree Plantation Campaign.

Therefore, Dr Rahman said that tree plantation is need of the hour and unprecedented contribution of trees in fighting detrimental impacts of climate change like floods, land erosion and land stabilisation could never be ignored.