MOSCOW - The first flight of the new Russian military transport aircraft Il-112V will take place at the end of March or the beginning of April, local media reported Thursday. “Everything is ready, all issues with engines have been resolved,” TASS news agency quoted a source in the defense industry as saying.

Il-112V will be accompanied by an An-26 aircraft on its maiden flight. “The An-26 will fly in parallel, at the same altitude and speed, to monitor the operation parameters of different systems,” the source added.

Light military transport aircraft Il-112V is designed for the transporting and parachuting of light weaponry and equipment, as well as cargo and military personnel.