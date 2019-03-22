Share:

LAHORE - The bill passed by the Punjab Assembly to raise the salaries and perks of the legislators is being reviewed keeping in sight all its legal and technical aspects, says Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that economic conditions of the country would also be a major consideration while presenting the amended bill. He gave no timeline when the new bill would be brought before the House.

The 271-member legislature had passed a Bill on March 13 as a result of which the salaries of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers and legislators were raised by six to three times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a serious notice of the move and sought almost an explanation from the Chief Minister how he agreed to such a high raise when the country was facing economic problems.

The Chief Minister said that the performance of provincial ministers and bureaucracy is being monitored to ensure good governance and provincial ministers are also being consulted to improve the performance of their respective departments.

The CM was also given a briefing about the silkworm breeding and promotion of silk industry.

He observed that a great potential of silk producing industry exists in Punjab, especially in the area of Changa Manga.

He said that poverty can be alleviated and new job opportunities created by promoting this industry at the grassroots level.

The CM planted saplings and prayed for the success of trees plantation campaign alongwith school children during Clean & Green Pakistan campaign on World Forest Day at Changa Manga Forest Park.

Hog deer and crested eagle were also released to promote the wildlife.

The CM said that 800,000 saplings of different kinds have been planted in the province on Thursday in connection with World Forest Day.

During the current spring season, around 150 million saplings will be planted to overcome smog and environmental pollution.

According to Sardar Buzdar 200 acres land of Changa Manga forest has been recovered during the campaign against encroachments and trees will be planted on forest lands recovered from influential people.

According to a handout, the CM said that quality of food being sold at hotels and restaurants on motorways and highways, Murree and other tourist spots will be checked.

He has directed the DG Food Authority to initiate indiscriminate action against those serving substandard meals. He has also directed him to ensure that there was no milk-adulteration.

The PFA DG told the CM that 125,000 food points were checked in six months and more than 3,000 of them were sealed.

Meanwhile, in a message on World Water Day, the CM said that securing the depleting water reserves is a national obligation

He said that saving water is a duty of every citizen of the country and PTI government is committed to constructing new water reserves for the coming generations.

The government is taking solid steps to save water as it is a precious boon and no life is possible without it, he said.

Water is very essential for human beings, animals, birds, crops and lands, he added.

He said that Pakistan has the best water resources alongwith other bounties of Allah Almighty and the country can be made prosperous by the best utilisation of water.

The purpose of celebrating World Water Day is to create awareness about the importance of water in the lives of human beings, he said.