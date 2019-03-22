Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained National Accountability Bureau from filing a reference against Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited (BTPL) and allowed the Company to lease the properties to third parties including those who purchased plots in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK).

The ruling by top court’s three-judge bench translated into a sigh of relief for the effected people of Bahria Town, some of them burst into tears and some started clapping in the courtroom when the ruling was announced.

According to Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, counsel for BTPL, this is a positive step since great project like BTK has been saved while the people, who have invested in the project, their interests have been safeguarded and at the same time the national exchequer has benefited.

The top court also accepted the offer of BTPL’s Malik Riaz with some modifications to settle a case pertaining to occupation of Malir Development Authority’s land of around 17,000 acres.

On the previous date of hearing, the top court had reserved its decision as to whether the offer of Rs450 billion by Bahria Town should be accepted or not.

Modifying the offer, the top court ruled that BTPL will have to pay Rs460 billion. Out of Rs460, the BTPL will have to pay Rs.25 billion as down-payment. Rs15 billion of the total down-payment has been paid already while Rs10 billion is to be paid within 6 months.

The top court ruled that remaining amount after down-payment shall be paid in seven years. In first 4 years, the top court ruled, the company shall be liable to pay Rs2.25 billion per month.

The top court further ruled that in last 3 years, the BTPL shall pay the remaining amount per month in equal instalments with additional 4 per cent mark-up per annum. However, the top court ruled that in case BTPL defaults in payment of two consecutive instalments and fails to clear the outstanding by third instalment, then NAB will re-initiate the reference.

The top court, however, ruled that filing of reference by NAB against officials of Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Government of Sindh and other involved persons shall be subjected to the permission of this court.

The top court ruled that the amount will be deposited in the Supreme Court which will then further be distributed as per the law.

The BTK’s director has also been directed for an undertaking regarding the payment.

The three-judge bench was headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed which took up the matter regarding the implementation of top court’s May 4 of 2018 judgement, wherein land of MDA granted by Sindh Government and its exchange with the land of BTPL was declared to be illegal.

During the proceedings, BTPL’s counsel Barrister Syed Ali Zafar pleaded before the bench to grant 7.5 years for making full payment. He also requested the bench to allow the payments to be made to the Sindh government.

Sindh government through its counsel also contended the bench that it should be the recipient of the funds.

Justice Saeed observed that the funds are yet to be received and quarrel has started adding, “We know where the money has to go.”

MDA counsel pleaded before the bench to discard the cases against officials.

However, Justice Saeed clarified that the matter has only been settled with Bahria Town, adding if NAB wants to file reference against other officials then the accountability watchdog shall file application before this court for the said purpose.