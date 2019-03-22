Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shehbaz steered Diamond Cricket Academy (DCA) to a 5-wicket victory over Robin U-19 Club in the Twin Cities Colts U-19 Super Cricket Championship 2019 first match played here at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Batting first, Robin Club could score 109 for the loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs. Umer Khalid was star performer for Robin Club, as he made fighting 65 with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. He had to retire hurt after twisting his ankle. Sikandar bagged 2 wickets for 15. Diamond Cricket Academy avoided a huge scare, as Shehbaz hit the winning boundary on the second last delivery of the 15th over to guide his team home. Shehbaz smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his match-winning unbeaten 33.

While in another match played at the same venue, high-flying Bajwa Academy thrashed Classic U-19 by massive 117 runs. Batting first, Bajwa Academy posted a daunting 179 for the loss of just 3 wickets in 15 overs. Zaid Kahn made whirlwind 92 as he hammered 7 fours and as many sixes in just 37 deliveries while Razaul Mustafa contributed with unbeaten 49. Atif took 2 for 21. In reply, Classic U-19 could score 62 for the loss of 6 wickets in 15 overs with Salman scoring 19.