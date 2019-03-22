Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, condemning the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani, have expressed their heartfelt regrets over the loss of precious lives in Karachi firing incidents.

They inquired about the well-being of Mufti Taqi Usmani from his son Maulana Zubair Usmani through a telephone call. Shujat and Elahi thanked God that Mufti Taqi Usmani and his family remained safe in the attack.

They have expressed condolences with the families of those martyred in the firing incidents and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The President PML-Q and Speaker Punjab Assembly said that the Sindh government should arrest the culprits involved in the firing at the earliest and punish them accordingly.