Share:

Almost fifty years after Czechoslovakia beat Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers 4-1, the heavily refreshed squad of the Slovak national team started their journey to the European Football Championship 2020 with a clear 2-0 win over their southern neighbors.

For the first time in its history, the Slovak team is being led by a foreigner. The task to bring the team to the EURO 2020 was entrusted to the Czech coach Pavel Hapal, following the unexpected resignation of the former coach of five years, Jan Kozak.

Only a couple of weeks prior to the match against Hungary, Hapal had to fill in three blank spots left in the starting line-up after three core players (defender Skrtel, midfielder Hubocan and attacker Nemec) announced the end of their careers in the national jersey. The former coach of the Slovak U21 team decided to put Ondrej Duda to the forefront of the offensive and this move turned into success. Duda scored the opening goal in the first half, assisted by Real Salt Lake's winger Albert Rusnak, and these two switched their roles in the second half.

"I didn't feel very comfortable in my new position as advanced forward. I am used to spending more time with the ball, but I'm glad we managed to secure the win," said Duda, who plays in the German Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, after the match.

After the retirement of sweeper Skrtel, the role of captain returned to Marek Hamsik, the new midfielder of Dalian Yifang, recently crowned Slovak Footballer of the Year. He attracted the attention of Hungary's defense during the whole match and supplied his teammates with precise passes.

Slovakia will not have much time to gather their strength after the win. Their next Group E fixture on Wales' turf is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.