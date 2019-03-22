Share:

SARGODHA - The judge of Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded collectively 21 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities. According to court sources here on Thursday, the Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Faisalabad team conducted raid at Millatabad area (Khushab) and arrested an accused Amjad Ali and recovered suicide jacket and ammunition and other explosive material from his possession.

Police registered case under Terrorism Act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

On proving the charges, the judge awarded 21 years jail imprisonment and confiscated property of the culprit Amjad Ali.