The promise was made after the Venezuelan President saw “The Resurrection: Ertugrul”, a television series detaqiling the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that during his meeting with Nicolas Maduro last year, the Venezuelan President told him that he may convert to Islam.

Speaking at Alaaddin Keykubat University in Alanya, Cavusoglu recalled that after his talks with Maduro in Caracas in September 2018, he showed him a video of the Turkish Foreign Minister’s meeting with actors from “the Resurrection: Ertugrul”, a television series which focuses on the history of the Ottoman Empire.

Cavusoglu specifically mentioned Maduro’s positive reaction to the movie, citing the Venezuelan President as saying that “these TV series tell the story of real Islam” and that thanks to the show, he will embrace Islam “someday”.

“We are happy and proud to hear such words”, Cavusoglu underscored.

His remarks come amid the ongoing political standoff in Venezuela, which escalated after the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on 23 January.

Maduro dubbed Guaido a puppet of the United States, claiming that Washington was once again attempting to back a coup in Venezuela and wanted “to unleash an oil war to invade our homeland and rule here”.