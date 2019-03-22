Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Hindu community in twin cities on Thursday celebrated the festival of colours, Holi with traditional enthusiasm.

This year, leaders of Hindu community announced to celebrate Holi festival with simplicity in view of the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

Special prayers were offered at the temples while religious leaders highlighted in their sermons the importance of the Holi.

The festival features religious rituals of Hindus with participation of different religious minorities living in different parts of the country as ‘Holi’ welcomes the spring season with all its traditions and myths by Hindu community.

This year on the occasion of Holi celebrations, Pakistan Hindu Council unanimously passed a resolution against Indian aggression and vowed to support the brave Pakistan Army in defending the motherland.

Prominent parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani told APP the festival of colours rejuvenates the spirit of fun, freedom, love, respect and happiness to blend myths with religion for promoting harmony.

Felicitating the Hindu community, he said that Holi was celebrated in the areas of Hindu majority, while in Pakistan the Hindu also celebrate this with play of colours in their communities and also burn logs of wood to symbolize victory of good over evil and observe Holi Pooja.

The festival of Holi has been linked with the burning of Holika.

Besides its historic and religious significance, the festival is linked to the well-being and prosperity of the locals. It also promotes tourism and trade.