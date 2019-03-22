Share:

LAHORE - Two workers died and seven others fell unconscious after a chemical drum exploded at a shoe factory on Bund Road, rescuers said on Thursday.

Two workers died on the spot and seven others were shifted to the Mayo Hospital in critical condition. Police reached the spot and arrested the factory owner identified as Shahzad.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Imran, a resident of Pakpattan, and 28-year-old Safdar who belonged to Muzaffargarh district.

One of the injured told the police that they were busy with work when a worker placed a chemical drum on the burning stove. The drum exploded, killing two workers and wounding seven others. The incident took place at a shoe-making factory located in Mohalla Gao Shala in Shafiqabad police area on Thursday afternoon. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Six unclaimed bodies buried

The Edhi Foundation on Thursday buried at least 6 unclaimed bodies in Lahore’s Shehr-e-Khamoshan, a spokesman for the charity said.

The Edhi foundation received these unclaimed bodies from Ravi Road, Bhati Gate, Lytton Road, Lorry Adda, and Mozang police precincts. The bodies were kept at the Edhi mortuary. The deceased persons were buried at a local graveyard after the foundation made arrangements for their burial, the spokesman said.

Meanhile, the city police division in its crackdown against criminals arrested at least 271 suspects during the last one week, a police spokesman said on Thursday. The police also seized 26 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, one gun, and 131 bullets from their possession. During its crackdown on drug dealers, the police arrested over dozens suspects and recovered 10-kg charas and 265 liters of liquor from them.

SP Syed Ghazanfar Ali directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the city division police arrested at least 11 robbers and seized five bikes, 11 mobiles phones and weapons from them.

Also, the police arrested 18 Proclaimed Offenders of A and B categories including those wanted to police in cases of murder, dacoity, theft, and fraud. The police also arrested 111 suspects for violating the ban on kite-flying, one-wheeling, and Loudspeaker Act.