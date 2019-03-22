Share:

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday called on India and Pakistan to “de-escalate the tensions” between them as the two countries’ militaries still remain on alert.

“It is imperative that India and Pakistan de-escalate the tensions,” and resolve their differences through engagement, the UN chief’s Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesman said the secretary-general stands ready to play a ‘helpful role” in lowering the India-Pakistan tensions. His good offices were available provided the both countries agree to this course.