Chinese President Xi Jingping has greeted his Pakistani counterpart President Dr. Arif Alvi, government and the people of Pakistanon the 80th National Day of Pakistan.

In his message to President Arif Alvi on Friday, Xi Jingping said, “On the occasion of 80th Pakistan, on behalf of the government and people of China and also in my name, I would like to express my warm congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the government and people of Pakistan.”

He said that currently Pakistan is making efforts to maintain stability, expedite economic development and improve people’s livelihood. We are pleased that tangible outcomes have achieved in this regard. I am sure that under the leadership of you and the Pakistani government, new progress will be made continuously in building your country.

The Chinese President further stated that China-Pakistan relations maintain a good momentum. The two countries have been cooperating in all fields under the Belt and Road Initiative. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) not only brings concrete benefits to our people, but also makes positive contribution in regional peace and development. I attach high importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and would like to join hands with you to upgrade the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, and to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Xi Jing Ping further said, “May I wish Pakistan prosperity and her people happiness and wealth.”