Share:

Rawalpindi - State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir stressed to change behaviour and be the part of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

She highlighted importance of forests in daily lives and guided on environmental effects of deforestation including loss of habitats, increase in temperature due to green house gases emission, water depletion, soil erosion and their effects on the life of indigenous people.

She said this while addressing a seminar on International Day of Forests 2019 at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday. The seminar was organised by the PMAS-AAUR Department of Forestry under the IDF 2019 theme “Forests and Education: learn to love forests”.

The State Minister indicated various issues such as food insecurities, change in rainfall patterns, shelter and energy issues and declared it the right time for the long-term planning and policies and their implementations at par through actions.

She stressed the need to bridge the gap between knowledge and practices and promised to extend the working to make clean and green Pakistan. She invited the scholars and researchers to have an active part and play their due roles to cater with the issues which our country counterfeiting.

The minister said that her ministry was following the vision of PM Imran Khan to make the county green and beautiful. She concluded her speech by saying, “Let’s make Pakistan Clean and Green. Let’s make Pakistan a Billion Tree Tsunami country and let’s make Naya Pakistan under supervision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

She appreciated the University for organising such a useful event and all out efforts are being made to make the Clean and Green Pakistan drive successful.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, said that Pakistan’s forest area is less than 5% and to maintain natural balance 25% area of a country should be under forest.

The Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries that are at high risk to climate change. The remedy to mitigate the impacts of climate change undoubtedly lies in planting more and more trees, he added.

He said that Pakistan has the largest part of youth in population and added that the nation needed to make youth aware about the importance of forests and clean and green environment for human survival. PMAS-AAUR is going to initiate awareness campaign by organizing seminars and workshops to make Pakistan greener, he further added.

Earlier, Dr Tariq Mehmood, PMAS-AAUR Dean Faculty of Forestry, Range Management and Wildlife, in his welcome address discussed climate change in detail and highlighted threats, challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s context. He stressed the need for introducing new technologies and research for the efficient use of natural resources.

On the occasion, technical talks were delivered by Dr M Irfan Ashraf and Syed Mehmood Nasir, Inspector General of Forests, on power of knowledge and role of education to prosper forest resources.

In addition to a large number of the students from different departments of the university, senior academicians, faculty members and representatives from civil society organizations also attended the seminar.

Later, State Minister Zartaj Gul planted a sapling at the University’s lawn and also distributed plants among the general public on Murree Road Rawalpindi.