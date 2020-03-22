Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has established “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” at NAB Headquarters as inhouse Administrative Unit of NAB for training, capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines

Chairman NAB said that NAB is an apex anti corruption organization of the country which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development.

He said that the mandate of “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” would be to plan and arrange trainings for freshly recruited NAB officers and continuous Capacity Building of the existing Human Resource in the fields of Financial Crime Investigation, Forensic Examination and Prosecution for NAB and other law enforcement agencies in the federal and provincial governments and to carry out research and reformation Projects to highlight weaknesses in the system.