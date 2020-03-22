Share:

ISLAMABAD - All four provincial information ministers participated in a video-link meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to discuss prevailing situation and government’s efforts against Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on this occasion reiterated the government’s resolve to provide all available resources to provincial governments in national fight against Coronavirus. She said under prevailing tense situation, media has a crucial responsibility to avoid fake news and provide correct information to the citizens.

The Special Assistant said a separate WhatsApp Group with representatives from all four provinces will be created for disseminating quick and correct information to the social media. Dr Firdous warned that PTA and Cyber-Crime Unit were directed to take action against disseminators of fake news on social media.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information minister Nasir Shah said the federal government is playing leading role and provincial governments would support the efforts. He appreciated the federal government role regarding media strategy. He said, “We need to fight collectively against coronavirus.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information minister Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government is ready to fight against virus and taking all possible steps in this regard. We are sharing details of coronavirus through social media and info-graphics, he said. He said the KP government would keep updated

the people and continue to share information through media.

Shams Mir said the Gilgit-Baltistan is hiring health professionals for paramedical staff for coronavirus scanning. All provincial and federal ministers also appreciated the role of Balochistan’s government.

Earlier, in a serious of tweets, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advised masses to follow precautionary measures to control spread of deadly coronavirus. She said that protecting health of the people was the top most priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said, no negligence had been identified anywhere in the country regarding the handling and treatment of COVID-19 patients. He warned that any negligence would not be tolerated in future as well. She said the prime minister was personally monitoring the whole situation arising out of coronavirus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also advised people to avoid going to the gatherings, handshakes and repeatedly

wash their hands. She advised masses not to eat at restaurants and prefer takeaway the meal.

She also revealed that the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank would give $238 million and $350 million respectively in to Pakistan to confront the coronavirus threat.

Firdous Ashiq Awan paid glowing tributes to the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff who are dealing with the coronavirus cases. She acknowledged that they were putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others.

ADB, World Bank pledge $538 million aid for Pakistan