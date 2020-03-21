Share:

HAFIZABAD-Malik Umar Farooq Advisor to Chief Minister of Punjab has declared that the Provincial Government was taking all-out efforts to protect the lives of citizens from the coronavirus. While visiting the Isolation Ward and Quarantine Centre in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad today, he said that there was no need for getting panicked and instead everyone should take preventive measures to save them from the virus. He stressed the need for social distancing of the masses, used of face masks and intermittent hand wash, used of senitizers and desisted from handshake which were basics to save them from the infection of the virus.

The Chief Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Rehan Azhar and Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told the visiting advisor that so far no case of corona affected patient was reported from the district and the administration have setup two Quarantine Centre in Pindi Bhattian and one in Hafizabad besides an Isolation Ward has been setup in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad where all sorts of medical facilities including ventilators, ECG etc. were made available. The advisor expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the local administration for creating awareness among the masses and to take different preventive measures to save them.

The Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has decided to constitute Volunteer Force under the supervision of Civil Defence Officer Hafizabad and called upon the youth to enroll themselves as volunteer with the Civil Defence Officer for creating awareness to contain coronavirus in the area. He has also directed different departments to reduce their staff.

Chlorine-mixed water tank have been placed at different places in the city to provide facility to the pedestrians to wash their hands. Moreover, some NGOs have installed stalls to sell sensitizers at half the prevalent market price.

Meanwhile, Dr. Inayat Ullah, a local in-service skin specialist who was admitted in the Isolation Ward DHQ Hospital few days ago due to suspected infection of coronavirus has been discharged as his swab sample tests were declared negative by the Provincial Public Health laboratory.

Zahid Farooq principal Sir Syed Scholars Inn School boys campus was booked under section 188 PPC on the charge of allegedly opening his school in violation of Government orders to close down all the schools. He was arrested and later released on bail.