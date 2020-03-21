Share:

Bahawalpur - In case of National Emergency due to coronavirus, the Agriculture Department of punjab also started awareness and service to the citizens, banners were displayed in the vegetable markets while hand washing facilities were also provided for the truck drivers before entering the markets. The Agriculture Department of Punjab was also engaged in providing awareness to the citizens about the dangers of the coronavirus along with the continuous supply of essential items in the vegetable and fruit markets, as well as special hand washing for truck drivers before entering the markets. Arrangements had been made in addition to soap and sanitizers to safety measures, awareness banners were also displayed. Assistant Director Information Department, Agriculture Multan Region Naveed Asmat Kahlon said that on the directives of Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed Langdial and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasef Khurshid, the supply of essential fruits, vegetables and pulses was made available to the public.

He said that “we are providing security measures to prevent this deadly outbreak among citizens.” He also said that the continuous supply of essential commodities in the markets would be ensured.