HONG KONG - Spain-based China international Wu Lei has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus but says he is on his way to making a full recovery. The Chinese Football Association announced on Saturday that Wu, who plays for Espanyol in La Liga, had contracted the coronavirus and the 28-year-old confirmed he is now self-isolating. “Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus,” said the striker, who joined the Spanish club last January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. “Now I’m at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I’m very well and my symptoms have almost all gone,” he added in a video on Weibo. “My lungs have been checked, including with a CT scan and it showed that the situation has turned out very well. “I believe we will defeat this virus and I can’t wait to be back playing matches.”