Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Sunday afternoon as he spoke regarding concerns pertaining to lack of measures against pandemic and, catering increasing demand for complete lockdown in the country. He ruled out the question of lockdown and rather urged citizens to self-quarantine as he pleaded to the masses to observe self-isolation instead. “It is your responsibility to take precautions,” he stressed. “If you have symptoms, self-quarantine yourself.”

PM Imran clarified that the situation in Pakistan does not necessitate a lockdown. “If the condition was similar to that of Italy, I would have imposed a lockdown. Panic and chaos would cause more damage than the deadly pneumonia-like virus.” The prime minister has asked the nation to “fully trust” him.

The premier emphasised that a complete lockdown would produce an adverse impact on daily wagers. He added China and Italy can afford a lockdown. “Pakistan does not have a capacity to provide entire nation with food at home.”

Imran’s address comes as Pakistan confirmed fourth death due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The country’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 646 with 292 patients in Sindh, 152 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 56 in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in K-P, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.