Rawalpindi-A Coronavirus infected patient landed in quarantine set up at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) on Saturday. The patient has been identified as Abdul Aziz, who was brought to RIU from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhelum, according to details.

According to the hospital management, the condition of Coronavirus patient is stable. According to details, the health authorities of district Jhelum and the doctors of DHQ have transported a Coronavirus positive patient namely Abdul Aziz to RIU. The health experts have shifted the patient into isolation and started curing him. The RIU management is also housing another Covid-19 infected patient Noor Zaib, whose condition is said to be out of danger.

Medical Superintendent RIU Dr Khalid Randhawar confirmed the arrival of second Coronavirus positive patient in the Quarantine set up by Punjab government in RIU.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 along with the management of district health department have shifted a suspected Coronavirus patient to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after he fell at Metro Bus Station on IJP Road while coming out of the bus.

The health authorities have also sprayed the station to avert spread of any infection among other passengers.