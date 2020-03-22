Share:

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to six hundred and twenty-nine in the country.

According to the latest statistics released by the government, 292 cases of coronavirus were reported from Sindh, one hundred and thirty-seven from Punjab, one hundred and three from Balochistan, thirty-one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ten from Islamabad, fifty-five from Gilgit-Baltistan and one case of coronavirus was reported from Azad Kashmir.

Moreover, three deaths were reported from the coronavirus and five patients have been discharged from hospitals after complete recovery.