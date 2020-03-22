Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday called for alleviating the financial burden of debt on the developing countries to help them cope with the challenge of coronavirus.

The foreign minister took to twitter and demanded that these countries are struggling to cope with the challenge with limited resources and infrastructure. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also underscored the importance of relieving the burden of debt ridden developing countries in order to ensure resource allocation for saving lives and stemming economic decline.

“I reiterate PM's call for alleviating this financial burden to protect the most vulnerable already struggling to cope with the challenge with limited resources & infrastructure to fight this pandemic (Covid-19), the FM tweeted. “The UN SG has highlighted the msg of Global Solidarity & focusing on protecting most vulnerable. PM Imran Khan has also underscored the imp of relieving the burden of debt-ridden developing countries in order to ensure resource allocation for saving lives & stemming eco decline.”

Meanwhile, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged all the countries to forge unity to overcome common challenge of Coronavirus pandemic in the world.

Talking to his German Counterpart Heiko Maas over telephone on Saturday, he said Coronavirus is common threat and all regional countries should demonstrate unity to win this fight.

Expressing concern over rising of cases in Germany and Iran, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for lifting economic sanctions on Iran. While talking about Indian aggressive policies in occupied Kashmir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed regret over deteriorating human rights situation, and brutalities by Indian troops.

The Minister said Indian illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir have created food and medicine shortage in the held territory.