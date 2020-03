Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Sunday afternoon has called upon the people to observe measures for quarantine and self-isolation.

Imran’s address comes as Pakistan confirmed fourth death due to the coronavirus on Sunday. The country’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 646 with 292 patients in Sindh, 152 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 56 in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in K-P, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.