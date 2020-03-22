Share:

ISLAMABAD - Daniel Craig has insisted he won’t be giving a penny of his £125million fortune to his children because he believes ‘inheritance is distasteful.’ The James Bond actor, 52, revealed his ‘philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go’ and says he has no plans on passing down his wealth to his daughters, including the two year old he shares with wife Rachel Weisz, 50. In a new interview, the 007 star, said: ‘I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation’ – after earning a reported £18million for his final James Bond film, No Time to Die. He continued: ‘I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.’

Daniel is a father to daughter Ella, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, 51, and a child whose name hasn’t been confirmed with current partner Rachel.