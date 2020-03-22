Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Memon has stressed the need for taking precautionary measures if one is to save himself and his family members from the coronavirus.He was speaking at a meeting of the committee,

formed to take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the district, held here on Saturday.The meeting was attended by Hafiz Mehmood, Shareef Saeedi, Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Moulana

Hafizur Rehman, Syed Hamza Naqvi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Saqib Kazmi and other religious scholars as well as district administration officers.He informed the meeting that of the total 116 persons, who had come from abroad, 67 were at their homes since they were not tested positive for the virus. The DC further said that 52 people would remain under scrutiny till 14 days, while the samples of the suspected patients would be sent to Aga Khan Hospital for the lab tests. “And if they are tested positive, then they would be kept in isolation wards where they would be provided all required facilities. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Javed Baloch said that some miscreants were uploading objectionable

posts on the social media. He appealed to the ulema to foil the designs of these elements by asking

people not to pay heed to these posts.The ulema, on the occasion, assured the SSP and others that they would do their utmost to maintain

peace. Kamran Shaikh, Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas (MCM) chairman, said that camps had been set up at 22 places where masks, soaps, sanitizers

and pamphlets were distributed among the masses. He further said that arrangements had been made for anti-virus spray at imam bargahs, mosques, MCM offices, deputy commissioner’s