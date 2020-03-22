PESHAWAR - A street in posh Hayatabad
locality of Peshawar
has been quarantined
due to the presence of suspected coronavirus cases, as a professor in the street has been diagnosed
with the pandemic
virus.The infected person is identified as Prof. Iftikhar
Khan, 50, from Law Department of Islamia College University Peshawar,
who lived in a house at Street # 8, Sector K-2, Phase-3. It is a rented house with two portions and owner resides in upper
portion while Iftikhar (the patient) lives with his wife and three children
(two daughters and one son).According to further dePeshawar
the PIMS Hospital at Islamabad on March 9 or 10 for check-up. There nasal and throat swabs were taken and he was sent to home. He went to Mansehra,
the PIMS Hospital at Islamabad on March 9 or 10 for check-up. There nasal and throat swabs were taken and he was sent to home. He went to Mansehra,
while Prof Iftikhar returned to Peshawar (Hayatabad). On 16th March Ejaz was declared
positive for COVID-
19. Prof Iftikhar went to the CMH Abbottabad
on March 13 where his mother was admitted and then he went to meet his brother Ejaz who was isolated at home in Mansehra. He returned to Peshawar
on March 17, went to home and then came to the Khyber Teaching Hospital to screen himself
for COVID-19 virus, where he was referred to Police Services Hospital.
He was admitted and declared as corona virus positive patient on March 19. Earlier, he had met with several persons in his neighbours in the street where he lives. All available
male members of his neighbourhood and his family were sanitized and oriented about the pandemic corona COVID-
19 virus and also preventive
measures. The whole street was quarantined