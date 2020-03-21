Share:

Islamabad - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday allowed National University of Science and Technology (NUST) for manufacturing cardiac stents in the country. A statement issued by NUST said that in a phenomenal breakthrough that would have far-reaching positive dividends for the country, the Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC) at NUST has secured the manufacturing license from DRAP for the mass production of cardiac stents and PTCA (Angioplasty) balloon catheters. This license is a mandatory requirement to manufacture any medical device in Pakistan, which is obtained after critical inspection of facility by the team of inspectors appointed by DRAP. This is indeed a great achievement by the scientists and MDDC team at NUST, after having previously obtained Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 13485:2016 Certification from European accredited/notified body for the manufacturing of medical devices at NUST. Consequent upon the award of this mandatory licence on March 20, 2020, NUST is now authorised to initiate production of cardiac stents – these would be available at a fraction of the price of imported ones, bringing cardiac stents within the reach of a common man, as opposed to formidably expensive imported ones. MDDC has already successfully carried out non-clinical, pre-clinical (animal) and clinical (human) trials on the indigenously produced stents at some of the best certified European testing facilities.