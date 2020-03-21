Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has said that thousands of face masks and sanitizers worth Rs20 million have been recovered and 17 persons have been arrested so far as it carried out information-based operations to stop profiteering and hoarding of face masks and sanitizers.

The officials said that complaints against those involved in profiteering and hoarding of medical supplies are being entertained through Islamabad City App for instant resolution.

They said the action is part of the government efforts to ensure medical supplies in wake of Coronavirus spread.

Regarding the mass awareness campaigns launched by the administration in wake of the virus threat, the ICT administration said it started an online awareness campaign using social media besides on-ground campaign through mosques, sending door-to-door teams, distribution of printed material etc.

According to the officials, 25 awareness sessions have been conducted so far. Policy of minimal contact is also being ensured during these campaigns.

Besides this, inspection of medical stores/pharmacies all across the city is being carried out to ensure availability of face masks and hand sanitizers.

All the medical stores in Islamabad are being inspected regularly. Besides this the administration has distributed more than 200,000 face masks as well as sanitizers among general public.

The officials said isolation wards have been set at PIMS. Hajj complex is also being made functional while private hospitals are also working on it. Five quarantines having capacity of more than 500 beds have been identified and handed over to NIH while two more quarantines have been put on hold.

As far as prevention measures are concerned, the administration said all educational institutions, marriage halls, hotels, parks, hostels, and other facilities have been closed. All official and private gatherings have been banned in the city like other parts of the country.

The officials at the ICT Administration said that a 24/7 control room has been established in the Deputy Commissioner’s office. All public dealings have been stopped and concerned staff has been deputed for door-to-door awareness campaigns.

The officials said that daily monitoring of prices and supply of essential commodities is also being ensured.

On Saturday, during regular inspection of pharmacies and cash and carry outlets, AC Industrial Area found fake sanitizers being sold in one of the leading cash and carry stores and then traced and arrested the supplier. Further investigation is underway.