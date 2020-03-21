Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has given a go ahead for issuance of allotment letters to hundreds of slum dwellers occupying plots in Farash Town from last many years.

Farash Town had been planned under Model Urban Shelter Project (MUSP) where three-marla plots had been allotted to 1,231 slum dwellers from four slum areas including Muslim Colony, Esa Nagri, Dhok Najju and Haq Bahu Colony several years ago.

“They were given simple possession letters without having right to transfer the ownership of said plots to avoid misuse and it was promised that the proper allotment letters would be issued after five years,” a senior officer explained.

He informed further that earlier the slum dwellers having plots in Farash Town could not sell them, however, now the board has allowed issuing them allotment letters—giving them a right to transfer the same plots.

A summary in this regard was issued by Katchi Abadi Section of Planning Wing and CDA board in its meeting held on Friday approved the same subject to the fulfilment of legal requirements.

The MUSP had been planned over 165 acres and consists of 4,000 plots which measure three marlas each. The official price of each plot was Rs21,000 with a down payment of Rs5,000 and monthly instalments of Rs500.

Sources informed that the project remained unsuccessful as very limited number of slum dwellers shifted their houses and besides taking plots they are still living in slum areas of the capital city.

Moreover, a large number of plot receivers in Farash Town have already sold their plots to other people through private agreements and the move benefit them as well by giving them a right to sell the plots.

When contacted, the CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Ali also confirmed that the summary has been approved by the board in this regard.

According to CDA records, there are around 10 recognised slums with a total of 3,805 housing units. All other settlements are considered illegal and unauthorised.

There are 66 quarters in Sector G-7/1, 48 quarters in Sector G-7/2, 100 quarters in Sector F-6/2, France Colony F-7/4, Hansa Colony in Sector G-8/1, Muslim Colony(Nur Pur Shahan ) Bari Imam, Essa Nagri, Sector I-9/1, Dhoke Najju Sector I-10/4 and Haq Bahu Colony.

Meanwhile, the CDA board also earmarked 32 kanals land in Chak Shahzad for setting up a prefabricated hospital for Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will likely start the construction of the hospital in the next few days.