ISLAMABAD - Google Maps shares an alert with users who search for medical-related locations and urges them to call a doctor before visiting the facility if they may be infected. The notification is linked to the official Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) official coronavirus website that provides steps to limit spreading the virus.

An information banner also appears at the top of the firm’s search engine that includes authoritative information about the outbreak, as well as instructions on seeking medical attention. The coronavirus surfaced in China last December and has since infected more than 165 countries worldwide. As of now, more than 244,000 cases and over 10,000 deaths have been reported.

Although Google has not revealed the motive behind the alert, the firm knows coronavirus spreads from person to person. By having someone who may have the virus call their doctor, before stepping into the office is a way to help limit it from spreading. However, the new alerts only appear when ‘coronavirus’ is used in the search text.