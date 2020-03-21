Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Governor and Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has appointed Dr Masood Sadiq Butt as the Dean for Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences for the period of three years. Moreover, Punjab Governor has appointed Dr Sarfraz Hassan as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, UAF.According to details, Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt. holds Ph.D. degree in food technology UAF and post doctorate from North Carolina State University Raleigh, USA. He is working in the domain of food science and nutrition with special reference to functional and nutraceutical foods. He is recipient of Research Productivity Award from Pakistan Council for Science and Technology several times. Besides, he has also won the coveted prize on top cited research paper from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He is also a recipient of Star Laureate Award from South Asia Publications. He has paid contribution towards the development of curriculum for degree programs leading to B.Sc. (Hons.) Food Science and Technology, B.Sc. (Hons.) Human Nutrition Dietetics and M.Sc. (Hons.) Human Nutrition & Dietetics. He has produced more than 25 Ph.Ds. and 150 M.Sc. students in addition to about hundreds research publications in journals of national and international repute with impact factor. Dr. Butt is credited for the Establishment of Functional and Nutraceutical Food Research Section at the National Institute of Food Science and Technology under Pak-US joint project in collaboration with University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA Moreover, Dr. Sarfraz Hassan, a renowned agri. economist, has produced six PhDs and more than 150 MPhil scholars under his direct guidance.

He has a vast experience of resource economics, efficiency analysis, cost-benefit analysis, production economics, and econometrics. He has made a valuable contribution in the area of economy for the development and uplift of the country.